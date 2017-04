JOHNSTOWN, OH (WCMH) — Police in Johnstown say they are looking for a person who led officers on a chase and who reached 100 mph on his motorcycle.

According to police, the person was wearing a gray hoodie. Officers first spotted him or her making a turn from Concord Road from South Main Street, and heading northbound at a high speed.

The individual was reportedly traveling more than 100 miles per hour to escape the police, and was driving at a high rate of speed.