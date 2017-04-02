ERIE, PA (WKBN) – Erie Police have confirmed that the body found this week in Lake Erie is the missing 91-year-old man from Trumbull County.

The Erie County Coroner told affiliate WJET Saturday afternoon that the remains found along the Presque Isle Bay in Erie Friday around 5 p.m. are those of John Peters.

The coroner called the cause of death an accidental drowning, as well as hypothermia.

Peters, of Farmdale, went missing Feb. 28.

According to GoErie.com, fishermen found the body washed up on the shoreline Friday evening. The clothing on the body matched the clothing description of Peters, who was last seen wearing a green Dickies outfit.

Investigators received autopsy results on Saturday.

Peters was last seen at a gas station in Orwell, Ohio, on Feb. 28. His car was found near Lake Erie the next day, hanging off the edge of a pier.