Monday marks anniversary of deadly Xenia tornado

XENIA (WCMH)—Monday marks the tragic anniversary of the deadly tornado that leveled about a quarter of the city of Xenia on the afternoon of April 3, 1974, striking shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a warm, humid spring day.

The physical scars are mostly gone after 43 years, but the emotional ones linger for residents who either lived through the storm, or who grew up in the Greene County community 60 miles southwest of Columbus.

In 1974, there was no such thing as Doppler weather radar at local National Weather Service offices, which were scattered from Cincinnati to Dayton and Columbus. The Cincinnati office advised Dayton of a dangerous cell with a strong “hook echo” indicating strong rotation, with a likely tornado on the ground southwest of Xenia.

The storm hit the campus of Central State College in nearby Wilberforce with virtually no warning, before slamming into the southwest side of Xenia, damaging or destroying 1,400 buildings, including 1,200 homes. Storm damages in modern dollars would be near $1.2 billion—the costliest tornado in Ohio history and probably the strongest (F5), with winds estimated near or in excess of 300 mph.

There were initially two funnels, and film taken by a 16-year-old high school student revealed multiple vortices swirling menacingly around the parent half-mile-wide funnel cloud that tore through the heart of Xenia, leaving 33 dead and 1,300 others injured. A memorial was later constructed downtown with the names of the storm’s victims.

The Super Outbreak of April 3-4, 1974, in the Central U.S. brought at least 148 tornadoes, and took 316 lives, with upwards of 335 in total fatalities including indirect tornado deaths. A dozen twisters touched down in Ohio during the afternoon hours of April 3, including another deadly F5 tornado that took several lives in the Cincinnati suburb of Sayler Park.