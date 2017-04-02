Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a pedestrian was found dead early Sunday morning in west Columbus.

According to a press release, an unidentified 31-year-old man was walking westbound on the north side of Trabue Road around 2:30am Sunday morning. A westbound vehicle struck the man and fled the scene near the intersection of Ongaro Drive.

People who saw the man on the road called 911. He was pronounced dead at 2:38am.

Police say little is known about the vehicle that hit him, but it should have damage to the front end and undercarriage.

This is the 14th traffic fatality for 2017.

