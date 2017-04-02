Police: Drunk driver fires handgun, leads chase in Ashville

By Published:

ASHVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A man is being held at the Pickaway County Jail after police say he fired a gun and led officers on a brief chase after a night at the bar.

Ashville police were called out to Trackside Bar, on the village’s south side, just after midnight on Sunday after gunshots were heard. Officials noticed a maroon car trying to leave the area quickly; police pursued.

The vehicle fled southwest where it was stopped about a half mile away. Police said the driver, 27-year-old James Crum, admitted to drinking at the bar and firing his gun before leaving the scene. Police say they found a handgun and controlled substances in the vehicle.

Crum is charged with eight drug, firearm and fleeing charges, including a felony charge of firing a gun in public and OVI.

A female passenger in the vehicle received a citation for marijuana possession.

