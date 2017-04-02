Shooting at north Columbus motel leaves one injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are actively looking for a shooter who left one person with serious injuries on the city’s north side.

Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the Motel 6 at 7480 N. High St. just before 7:30am Sunday morning.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No information on a shooter has been released.

