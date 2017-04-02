Short North residents react after Tokes family releases statement

Reagan Tokes (CREDIT: Facebook)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Tokes family issued a statement regarding the new fact that Brian Golsby committed additional crimes while on an ankle monitoring system for two weeks.

The crimes happened before the night he’s accused of killing their daughter.

It states, “based on the facts, the system is severely broken,” and Short North residents agreed.

“If that guy was out like two weeks prior robbing all these places around this area and, you know, they never caught him, that’s on them,” said Monica Lewis

“It really has to be a self-reflection on the system, whether it’s the police, whether it’s the court system,” said Christopher Coulter. “How are you monitoring individuals like that have a history of bad behavior?”

“People are out here dying and crimes are happening every day and somebody needs to do something about it,” said Colleen Allen

Moriah Metcalf added, “I can appreciate how they’re trying to be positive and make this situation beneficial to others.”

