COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Skyline Chili is celebrating Reds opening day with free coneys!

Get you hands on one at one of the participating locations on Monday, April 3, with any beverage purchase.

The free coneys will be served all day, restaurant hours vary by location.

Skyline locations in Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati will be serving the freebies in Ohio.

The offer isn’t valid at the Great American Ball Park.