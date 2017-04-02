Teen suspected of shooting man four times in NE Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a 17-year-old boy they believe may be connected to a shooting in northeast Columbus early Sunday morning.

Columbus police responded to 1870 Brentnell Avenue at 12:23am on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers and medics found Toshimingo Crockett Jr., 24, had been shot four times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness told police that General Huntley-Smith, 17, shot the man several times. Police say Huntley-Smith lived at the address where the shooting happened, but have no current leads on his location.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

