Trudeau jokes he’ll fight actor Matthew Perry in rematch

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

TORONTO (AP/WCMH) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gotten in on the April Fools’ Day spirit with a lighthearted tweet aimed at former “Friends” star – and classmate – Matthew Perry.

Justin Trudeau and the actor, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom, both attended Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show last month, Perry recounted his memory of beating Trudeau up when they were students.

On April 1, Trudeau tweeted that he wouldn’t mind revisiting the fight.

“I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch MatthewPerry?” he wrote.

Trudeau’s spokeswoman confirmed it was an April Fools’ joke.

Perry responded to the Prime Minister’s tweet and decided to pass on the request.

