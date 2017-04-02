Two transported in crash on SR 104 near South High Street

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people were transported after a crash in south Columbus Sunday evening.

It happened around 6:52pm on State Route 104 near South High Street.

Dispatchers say two people were transported from the crash.

There’s no word on the condition of those taken to the hospital.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.