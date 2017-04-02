WATCH: Surveillance cameras show suspect looting home

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Home security cameras caught a man falling through a window and leaving with the homeowner’s handgun, cash and more.

The footage was captured at about 10:07am on Feb. 22 at a home on Burlington Avenue in east Columbus. The burglar was seen coming through a kitchen window.

One inside, cameras caught the man heading down a hallway into a bedroom. He returned to the kitchen briefly, grabbing a trash can that he used to gather the stolen goods.

In less than four minutes, he returned to the kitchen and made his way back out the window where he entered with personal items, including a firearm and an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators describe the suspect as a tall black man with a thin build. He had a goatee and was wearing baggy sweatpants and a windbreaker-style jacket.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime.  Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.

