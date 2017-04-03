Amazon fulfillment center in Etna Township holds grand opening ceremony

ETNA TOWNSHIP (WCMH) — The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Etna Township has only been open since September and is already playing a big part of the growing workforce in Ohio, with more than 3,000 employees working at the facility.

“Amazon is the future,” said Ohio Governor John Kasich during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Touring through Amazon’s 800,000 square feet center, Kasich addressed the importance of job creation and the impact Amazon has on the state of Ohio.

“Amazon is saying you want to improve yourself we will train you,” said Kasich.

This is the second Amazon fulfillment center in the state, the first in Obetz. More than 6,000 employees are working at fulfillment centers, data centers, prime now hubs and wind farms across Ohio.

“It is a great facility to build and grow from,” said employee D’Mondre Robinson.

“Every bit of technology makes the individuals that we hire more efficient,” said Paul Misener, Amazon Vice President of Global Innovation. “The true point of these facilities are much greater than it was in the past.”

This fulfillment center uses high-end technology. Robots collect the products from the shelves, whiles computer specialists, warehouse pickers, stowers and packers fill customers orders.

“This is the future, it is all changing and we are so fortunate to have so many aspects,” said Kasich.

