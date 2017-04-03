Authorities: Officer shoots self after admitting molestation

Published:

TISHOMINGO, Miss. (AP) – Police in northeast Mississippi say an officer committed suicide after admitting he molested a teenager.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that 53-year-old Russ Robinson made the admission after he was questioned by authorities about him molesting a 17-year-old boy after flashing his headlights and pulling the teen over. Robinson was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot would inside his home near Iuka on March 24.

Robinson left the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department after a new sheriff was elected in 2015 and he began working at the Tishomingo Police Department. Robinson was still working for the police department at the time of his death.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. They seized the computer Robinson used.

