Boots For Business offers training for Central Ohio veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Veterans and active reservists are receiving free training to start and operate a successful business.

“Veterans have a track record of being able to weather a lot of storms most individuals do not,” says Abron Andres Jr. with Vet Biz Central.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has teamed with accredited universities to offer in-depth instruction.

“The main goal is to give veterans the tools that they need to succeed in business,” says Brooke Betit with U.S. SBA.

Veterans say the atmosphere during the training is welcoming and gives them direction for possible lenders or marketing their projects. “being in an environment where you’re around fellow veterans, you’re all on that same track on trying to establish a business, trying to build an enterprise,” says U.S. Army Reservist Kimberly Tapia.

“The highlight for me is having somebody lay out a detailed plan of attack for you to accomplish various tasks in furthering your own business,” says Chris Ray with Ray Fitness and Design.

After the instruction, participants can enroll in an 8-week course online from Syracuse University.