DENVER, CO (KUSA) A 10-year- old Colorado girl traded cake and presents for a unique birthday celebration.

This year, Tatum Gonzales used her birthday wish on homeless people.

Gonzales said she’s been passionate about helping the homeless for a few years, which is why she wants to spend her 10th birthday feeding them.

“I see them on the street and I just think they’re hungry,” she said. “Every time I see them on the street, I tell my mom and dad to give them money and they do. I wanted to give them food today.”

With help from her family and friends, Gonzales packed a hundred sack lunches to hand out outside of Denver Rescue Mission.

Tatum’s mom, Roseann Marez, said her daughter would do anything to help anybody.

“I don’t know too many 10-year-olds who wouldn’t want a present, or a party or anything,” Marez said.

