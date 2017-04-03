Columbus community centers offer free meals for kids during summer break

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Community centers around Columbus will offer free meals for children who are out of school for the summer.

The free meals are part of the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program.

According to the city, more than 630,000 meals were served at over 230 locations in the Columbus area last summer.

Meals will be available for anyone between the ages of one and 18. Meals will also be available for anyone between 18 and 21 who are mentally or physically disabled and involved in an independent educational program.

The feeding sites are run in locations such as school, rec centers, YMCA, Boys & Girls clubs and libraries.

For more information on locating a feeding center, text “FOOD” to 877-877 or tap here.

