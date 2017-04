COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A robbery in the south Linden area has prompted a SWAT situation in a nearby neighborhood.

According to Columbus police, the robbery was reported around 3:38pm in the area of East 23rd Avenue and Billiter Blvd. The robber was seen going into a nearby house.

Police and SWAT officers responded.

East 23rd Avenue is closed at the intersection of Billiter Blvd. East 24th Avenue is closed at Gladstone.