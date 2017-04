KNOX COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Retired Knox County Sheriff David Barber was found dead at his home on Sunday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Barber’s residence at about 12:13pm, Sunday after his body was found by family members.

Deputies say Barbers death appears to be a suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was sent to the coroner for an autopsy.

Barber served as the Sheriff of Knox County from 1993 to 2013.