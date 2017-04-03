Family of Reagan Tokes emotional as accused killer faces charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Brian Golsby entered the courtroom expressionless while Reagan’s family and friends sat quietly.

It appeared as though Toby Tokes, Reagan’s father, wanted to make eye contact with Golsby, but Golsby kept his head down. Tokes cried as the charges came down. It’s all too painful for Tokes’ family but tonight they want answers according to county prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

“I know that there was a concern by him and Mrs. Tokes about habitation at the halfway house as well as the monitor and what kind of monitoring was occurring,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien said all of those questions need to be directed to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

The Tokes family released a statement after the announcement that Golsby had been indicted.

Based on the recent information released as it pertains to what happened to our daughter, we issue the following statement from our family. We are and always will be beyond devastated by the tragic loss of our beautiful, precious Reagan. Nothing for our family will ever be the same again. This situation has impacted our lives forever and our hearts are broken. We cling to our steadfast faith for the strength and guidance to persevere for justice, no matter how difficult the journey is. In addition, we will continue to seek out and fight for change to the system. Based on the facts, the system is severely broken. Our daughter suffered and lost her life as a result. We still are filled with immense gratitude by the continual uplifting and support that continues to propel us forward. Thank you for the outpouring for us and for Reagan.