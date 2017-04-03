Hillsborough County, FL teacher arrested after letting minor drive car, found with open beer

Terra Virgin was arrested Sunday and charged with child neglect and allowing an unauthorized minor to drive.

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – A woman was arrested after allegedly letting a 14-year-old drive her car while she had an open beer in her lap.

Tampa Police officers arrested Terra Virgin on Sunday and charged her with child neglect and allowing an unauthorized minor to drive.

After stopping Virgin’s vehicle, the officer found the 14-year-old boy was driving the car.

Virgin was found with an open container of beer.

A spokesperson for Hillsborough County Schools said the Office of Professional Standards will determine Virgin’s employment status.  She will be required to meet with the office before returning to work.

Virgin was only employed at Freedom High School for a week, but previously worked at Hill Middle School.

She has been employed with Hillsborough County Schools since August 2013.

Virgin bonded out of jail Monday afternoon on $2,250 bond.

