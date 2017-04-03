Little Big Shots: 12-year-old Fencer Tierna Oxenreider

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – She’s the top-ranked fencer in her age group and a national champion. She also is this week’s star on NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots.

Tierna Oxenreider is 12 years old and has been fencing for five years. She got involved in fencing because her older sister took kung fu. After watching her sister learn how to use the swords, Tierna wanted to play with swords as well.

She turned that interest in swords into an interest into fencing. Last month, she won three gold medals at the Arnold Classic. She is ranked number one in the country at her age as well. It should come as no surprise that Tierna has dreams of participating in the 2024 Olympics.

Our own Matt Barnes took his best shot against Tierna in a fencing bout. Check it out in the video above. And if you know of someone who should be featured in our next NBC4 Today Little Big Shots segment, send Matt a note on his Facebook or an e-mail at mbarnes@wcmh.com