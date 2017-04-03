Medina, Ohio man sues apartment complex for blast that killed wife, son

(WKYC)

CLEVELAND (AP) – An Ohio man has sued the owner and manager of an apartment complex where an explosion blamed on an uncapped gas line killed his wife and son.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Cleveland by Robert Drake claims workers failed to cap a gas line two days before the Feb. 9 explosion and fire while removing a dryer from the family’s apartment in Medina, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

The lawsuit says rubble from the explosion crushed Drake’s disabled 18-year-old son, Jacob. Drake’s wife, Sheila, died at a hospital burn unit on Feb. 20, and Drake was left with permanent injuries.

The lawsuit says other gas leaks were found afterward at the complex.

Attempts to reach the apartment owner, manager and company that removed the dryer were unsuccessful.

