Montana Police investigating after infant suffers facial bruising when toddler bites her at daycare

By Published:

MISSOULA, MT (WCMH) — Police are investigating after the infant left alone long enough to be bitten several times by a toddler.

According to KPAX, a caretaker at Busy Hands Child Care placed the 7-month-old girl in a bouncer with a 2-year-old toddler.

After hearing the infant cry, the caretaker returned to find the infant suffering several bite marks to her face.

The infant’s mother told KPAX she doesn’t blame the toddler for biting, but she is concerned about the amount of bites her daughter received before an employee noticed.

The Missoula Police Department and Child & Family Services are investigating the incident and the daycare.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s