MISSOULA, MT (WCMH) — Police are investigating after the infant left alone long enough to be bitten several times by a toddler.

According to KPAX, a caretaker at Busy Hands Child Care placed the 7-month-old girl in a bouncer with a 2-year-old toddler.

After hearing the infant cry, the caretaker returned to find the infant suffering several bite marks to her face.

The infant’s mother told KPAX she doesn’t blame the toddler for biting, but she is concerned about the amount of bites her daughter received before an employee noticed.

The Missoula Police Department and Child & Family Services are investigating the incident and the daycare.