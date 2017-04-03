Police still searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Darrin Sanders, 31, was hit and kill Trabue Road early Sunday morning and police do not have any information on who did it.

His family waits for answers.

“Just come forward,” said Sanders younger sister Darcey Reed. “You cannot live with that guilt for the rest of your life.”

Reeds said her brother was supposed to pick up his 4-year-old daughter Sunday morning, but never showed up or answered his phone.

She said detectives told them an unknown vehicle hit and killed her brother.

She explained how the family has to face life without the man who lived by the quote ” laugh first, cry later,” and how the family has to tell his daughter her best friend is gone.

“The first thing she said this morning to me was, ‘let’s call Daddy,’ I said, ‘we can’t.’ ‘Well, let’s FaceTime him,’ ‘we can’t honey,’ Reed said on her conversation with her niece. “She’s missing him so bad.”

Sanders’ daughter is not the only one missing him.

“He was my big brother,” said Reed. “He was always there to protect me.”

“I think we’re all kind of on this emotional rollercoaster, trying to understand and comprehend what’s happened,” said Sanders’ friend Bryan Blair.

This family hopes someone saw something and bring this family some closure.

“I just want justice to be served for him,” said Reed.