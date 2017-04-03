Second escaped SEPTA offender caught in Licking County

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Justin Delano Stanley was arrested in Licking County after authorities said he was hit by a vehicle in the Newark area.

Stanley, 25, was taken into custody at about 1pm, Monday and transported to Licking Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Stanley went missing from the SEPTA Correctional Facility on March 31st at approximately 9:40pm, along with David G. Skeens. An additional offender, Troy Brandon Tyler Byrd, escaped on April 1st at approximately 7:35pm.

Skeens was arrested by Heath police Sunday morning. Police said he was hiding at Starlight Hotel, at 1342 Hebron Road in Heath, with a woman. He cooperated and was arrested without incident.

Byrd, age 29, was sentenced to SEPTA Correctional Facility from Champaign County on charges of Possession of Heroin. Byrd was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, with blue jeans. He has a tattoo on his neck.

If you have any further questions or information that could lead to an arrest, please contact the City of Nelsonville Police Department at 740-753-1922 or SEPTA Correctional Facility at 740-753-5000.