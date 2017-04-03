Student’s flying cup trick gains national attention

DUBUQUE, IA (KWWL) It’s a trick that defies logic, and now it’s getting attention nationwide.

Loras College freshman Jacob Beaton posted a video to his Twitter of a trick that seems to make no sense, but somehow works.

Beaton stacks two plastic cups you find in a cafeteria, and spins the top one. Once he’s got it going, he blows into the crack between the top and bottom cup, lifting the top cup out completely, and landing it in another cup.

“So I saw it on Twitter, and I saw something do something similar to it. And I saw them blow into the cup, and they didn’t get it, and I was like, there’s no way that works. So I came to lunch and tried it out and it didn’t work, and I came to dinner and I obviously got it that night,” Beaton said.

The reaction was priceless.

A group of guys, mostly track team members Beaton says, go crazy when the trick is completed.

