Student’s flying cup trick gains national attention

By Published:

DUBUQUE, IA (KWWL) It’s a trick that defies logic, and now it’s getting attention nationwide.

Loras College freshman Jacob Beaton posted a video to his Twitter of a trick that seems to make no sense, but somehow works.

Beaton stacks two plastic cups you find in a cafeteria, and spins the top one. Once he’s got it going, he blows into the crack between the top and bottom cup, lifting the top cup out completely, and landing it in another cup.

“So I saw it on Twitter, and I saw something do something similar to it. And I saw them blow into the cup, and they didn’t get it, and I was like, there’s no way that works. So I came to lunch and tried it out and it didn’t work, and I came to dinner and I obviously got it that night,” Beaton said.

The reaction was priceless.

A group of guys, mostly track team members Beaton says, go crazy when the trick is completed.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2nxhYJQ

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s