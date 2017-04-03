Suspected tractor thief arrested; Police find marijuana grow operation

George Pendleton IV, 34 (Gallia County Sheriff's Office)

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect has been arrested for the theft of a John Deere tractor from a Gallia County dealership.

George Pendleton IV, 34, of Vinton, OH, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home.

During the search, police say they found an indoor marijuana growing operation.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement:

“I would like to thank the public for their information which led to a successful conclusion to this investigation. Additionally, I would like to thank our friends at the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in bringing this case to a close. The working relationship between law enforcement and the public is again speaking loudly to the criminal element that we will not tolerate your inability to obey the law.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are forthcoming.

