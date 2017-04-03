Texas father arrested after son, 2, dies in accidental shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Police in South Texas have arrested a father hours after his 2-year-old son found a loaded gun on the kitchen table and accidentally shot himself in the head, killing him.

Corpus Christi police officer Gena Pena says 22-year-old Eric Javier Morales is charged with criminally negligent homicide and is being held at the Nueces County jail.

Pena says the child shot himself Sunday morning. Morales was not home at the time but the child’s mother was there, as was a 1-year-old.

Morales went to the hospital where the 2-year-old was taken and later met with investigators before being charged.

Jail records don’t indicate whether Morales has an attorney who can respond to the allegations against him.

