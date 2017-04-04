Ad firm targets phones of women entering Columbus abortion clinics

BOSTON, MA (AP) – Attorney General Maura Healey says a settlement with a digital advertising company bars the firm from targeting anti-abortion messages toward women entering reproductive health facilities in Massachusetts.

Healey sought to prevent Copley Advertising from using technology called “geo-fencing” to direct ads to the mobile devices of certain people within a designated location.

The Democratic attorney general said in a statement Tuesday that Massachusetts-based Copley was hired to send targeted ads to the mobile devices of “abortion-minded women” entering reproductive health facilities and methadone clinics in New York City, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Richmond, Virginia and Columbus, Ohio. The ads include a link to services that encourage alternatives to pregnancy.

The settlement bars Copley from using geo-fencing to target consumers at any health care facility in Massachusetts. Copley denied any wrongdoing.