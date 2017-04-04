LAKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children out of Lake County, Ohio.

The Willoughby Hills Police Department says around 8:21am Tuesday morning, the suspect, Clarence Davis, threatened his girlfriend Samika Traylor with a semi-automatic handgun. He then took her vehicle which had her two children inside.

Gavin Traylor is a 5-year-old black male. He’s 3’0″ tall, weighs 35, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a gray and royal blue hoodie, and black and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Ravin M Briscoe is a 3-year-old black female. She is 2’3″ tall, weighs 50, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray jogging outfit with black tennis shoes that have a pink Nike logo.

The suspect’s name is Clarence Davis. He’s a black male, age 24, is 5’9″ tall, weighs 255, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a dark complexion and wears military wrist bands.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with OH plate number GWS5908. On the right side of the trunk lid are the words “Bob’s Auto Sales”.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

