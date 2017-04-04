Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old and 5-year-old children abducted in Lake County, Ohio

By Published: Updated:

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children out of Lake County, Ohio.

The Willoughby Hills Police Department says around 8:21am Tuesday morning, the suspect, Clarence Davis, threatened his girlfriend Samika Traylor with a semi-automatic handgun. He then took her vehicle which had her two children inside.

Gavin Traylor is a 5-year-old black male. He’s 3’0″ tall, weighs 35, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a gray and royal blue hoodie, and black and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Ravin M Briscoe is a 3-year-old black female. She is 2’3″ tall, weighs 50, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray jogging outfit with black tennis shoes that have a pink Nike logo.

The suspect’s name is Clarence Davis. He’s a black male, age 24, is 5’9″ tall, weighs 255, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a dark complexion and wears military wrist bands.

Clarence Davis, 24

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with OH plate number GWS5908. On the right side of the trunk lid are the words “Bob’s Auto Sales”.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s