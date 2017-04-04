CINCINNATI, OH (WDTN) — One of the suspects in the Cameo Nightclub shooting has died.

Deondre Davis died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, WLWT reports. An attorney for the 29-year-old’s family confirmed Davis died just after 1am this morning.

Police say Davis and another man, 27-year-old Cornell Beckley, opened fire inside the Cameo Nightclub on March 26th. Davis was wounded and had been unresponsive since the shooting.

A total of 17 people were shot, including O’Bryan Spikes, who died on the night of the shooting.

Beckley and Davis were charged with murder. Beckley could face other charges in connection with the shooting. He’s being held on $1.7 million bond.

Police say there were at least three guns inside the nightclub on the night of the shooting. Officials say other people could be involved.