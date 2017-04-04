COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio could be in for another round of severe storms Wednesday.

A potent storm system will move east from the Mississippi Valley during the day Wednesday. Ahead of it, temperatures will soar close to 70 degrees in the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. The warmer temperatures will work with the dynamics of this weather system to produce strong to severe storms as it moves through the region. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed all of central and southern Ohio in the Slight to Enhanced risk categories for severe storms.

Parts of the South will be dealing with severe storms, too, with a somewhat higher threat of tornadoes for portions of Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas.

All aspects of severe storms will be possible beginning late tomorrow afternoon into the early overnight hours. Damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph, large hail, even an isolated tornado are all possible as the storms develop and move through the area. Now is the time to review your severe weather plan, and where you would go if a warning is issued for your area.

The storm threat will be ending Thursday morning, however, showers will linger through the day. As colder air starts to blow in with windy conditions Thursday afternoon, we may see a transition to snow through Thursday night. Some minor accumulation is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, especially if any snow continues to fall during the night.

