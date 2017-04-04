COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Recognize this guy? He’s wanted for stealing jewelry.

Columbus police say on February 5, 2017 at 5:38pm, the man seen in these photos entered the Macy’s at Eastland Mall. He was then seen on surveillance video asking to see a $4,500 white gold ring with diamonds.

When the employee took the ring out of the case, the man grabbed it and ran outside. He then was seen leaving in a 4-door while vehicle

If you recognize him, call Det. Beard in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 614-645-2077 or bbeard@columbuspolice.org

Courtesy: CPD Courtesy: CPD Courtesy: CPD Courtesy: CPD Courtesy: CPD