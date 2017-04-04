Confronting the Drug Crisis: NBC4 to host Town Hall Meeting on April 18

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — NBC4’s Colleen Marshall and Mike Jackson will host a town hall meeting on Tuesday, April 18 at 7p.m. to confront the drug and opioid crisis throughout central Ohio. The event will be held at Hamilton Township High School, located at 1105 Rathmell Road in Columbus.

According to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, there has already been 55 fatal drug overdoses from Fentanyl-laced heroin in January and February alone. NBC4 (WCMH-TV) is gathering local addiction experts, central Ohioans who are affected by drug abuse, school leaders and community members to help find solutions to a dangerous epidemic.

“The NBC4 team has an obligation to raise awareness, educate and elevate the public discourse on issues that affect our community,” said Ken Freedman, NBC4 vice president and general manager. “Drug abuse is hitting our state particularly hard. Ohio has one of the highest opioid prescription rates in the nation. It’s no coincidence that we also have one of the highest death rates from prescription opioids. Our hope is that this event gives us all a better understanding of the problem and things we can do to slow and maybe even turn the tide.”

The event is open to the public and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions. The town hall will also air live on NBC4 from 7p.m. to 8p.m. During the hour, viewers can call (614) 821-4444 to speak with addiction specialists about the signs to watch for and resources available for people seeking help.