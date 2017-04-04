COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A water main break and power outage has led to all elective surgeries being canceled today at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Around 10:50pm Monday, crews responded to a water main break on the corner of Sixth and Town Streets. There was also a power outage at the Surgical and Heart Center of the hospital complex.

There is no ETA on when the issues will be repaired, so the hospital has canceled all elective surgeries for today in both the main hospital and Bone and Joint Center.

All emergency, trauma and STEMI alerts are are currently being redirected to other hospitals.

The hospital says it is still able to care for its current inpatient population and also has resources for emergency surgeries.

