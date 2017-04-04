COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The last of three inmates who escaped a southern Ohio correctional facility is now in custody.

Troy Brandon Tyler Byrd, age 29 was arrested Tuesday by City of Delaware police. Byrd was sentenced to SEPTA Correctional Facility from Champaign County on charges of Possession of Heroin.

Delaware police have not provided further details on the capture of Byrd.

Byrd escaped from the SEPTA Correctional Facility on April 1 around 7:35 pm. Two other inmates, David G. Skeens and Justin Delano Stanley went missing the night before.

Skeens was arrested by Heath police Sunday morning. Police said he was hiding at Starlight Hotel, at 1342 Hebron Road in Heath, with a woman. He cooperated and was arrested without incident.

Stanley, age 25, was arrested in Newark Monday afternoon. He was sentenced to SEPTA Correctional Facility from Fairfield County on charges of Burglary.