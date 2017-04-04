Newark man life flighted to OSU after car accident

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH)– A Newark man is in the hospital following a single-car accident near 1660 Hebron Road Monday night.

The accident happened shortly after 11:00 pm.

Hebron Police say Travis McCullough was driving northbound on State Route 79, when he lost control of his vehicle.

He went off the right side of the road and into a yard.

His car hit two parked cars and a tree before flipping onto its roof.

McCullough was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported by Heath medics before a life flight to the OSU Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor.