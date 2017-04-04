Newark man life flighted to OSU after car accident

By Published: Updated:

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH)– A Newark man is in the hospital following a single-car accident near 1660 Hebron Road Monday night.

The accident happened shortly after 11:00 pm.

Hebron Police say Travis McCullough was driving northbound on State Route 79, when he lost control of his vehicle.

He went off the right side of the road and into a yard.

His car hit two parked cars and a tree before flipping onto its roof.

McCullough was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported by Heath medics before a life flight to the OSU Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s