North Carolina girl makes Costco the theme for her 5th birthday party

LEXINGTON, NC (InsideEdition.com) — A big milestone deserves a big concept — and that’s why this North Carolina girl decided to have a Costco-themed birthday party when she turned 5 years old.

Kimber Walker, 5, had been begging her family to throw her a birthday party dedicated to the warehouse club retailer for the last two years.

“She’s pretty quirky, so it goes right along with her personality,” Kimber’s mom Niki Walker told InsideEdition.com.

And when she turned 5 in February, her parents decided to give in.

“We set up a store,” her mom explained. “We bought snacks at Costco, and all the kids went through the little store that we set up and purchased the snacks. And, we had a little cash register station set up.”

Kimber’s friends were invited to visit a booth where they could make a membership card or a booth where they could take their picture in front of an “Employee of the Month” sign.

The birthday girl was even gifted an employee badge with her name on it, and a cake bearing the Costco logo.

“The employees took pictures of the cake,” Walker said. “They were really ecstatic to do it.”

In true Costco fashion, party guests were invited to sample Kirkland treats around the home and enjoy pizza purchased from the store’s food court.

