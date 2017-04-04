COLUMBUS (AP) — Emergency response agencies planning a large-scale disaster drill around Columbus say over 500 people will be costumed to look like real victims, but there’s no cause for alarm because it’s only an exercise.

Organizers say the Tuesday morning drill will occur mostly at MAPFRE Stadium, though observers may also notice increased activity at John Glenn International Airport, Otterbein University and hospitals in the area. They say the fake victims will be in makeup made to look like real injuries.

The drill involves emergency response agencies from around the area, including police, firefighters, medics and hospital personnel. It’s aimed at better preparing first responders and health systems to respond to a large disaster.