Ohio woman, partner indicted in beating death of 5-year-old girl

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her partner have been indicted in Cleveland on aggravated murder charges in the beating death of the woman’s 5-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Tequila Crump and her 37-year-old partner, Ursula Owens, also face felonious assault and endangering children charges in the March death of Ta’Naejah McCloud. A judge on Monday continued the women’s $1 million bonds.

Authorities say Owens claimed Ta’Naejah had a seizure when she was taken to a hospital March 17. Doctors told police Ta’Naejah had severe head and brain trauma. She died four days later.

Owens’ 15-year-old son told WEWS-TV he saw the women repeatedly hitting the girl in the head and he tried to revive her.

A message was left for Crump’s attorney. Owens didn’t have an attorney yet.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s