One in stable condition after shooting near east Columbus bus stop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person was injured Tuesday after shots were fired near an east Columbus COTA bus stop.

The shooting was reported around 10:23pm near the intersection of East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

