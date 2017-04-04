Pennsylvania man charged with having mobile meth lab in car with 6-year-old

SOMERSET, PA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on drug and child endangerment charges because police say a 6-year-old child was in a car that also contained a mobile methamphetamine lab.

Pennsylvania State Police stopped 25-year-old Nathan Schnitzler’s car because they say it had a faulty brake light Sunday.

Police say a woman and the child were in the car. They also saw a loaded hypodermic needle and later found substances used to cook up the powerfully addictive stimulant.

Police say there was also burn and chemical residue inside the car that appeared to come from a previous explosion while cooking the highly volatile drug.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for the Somerset man, who remained in jail Tuesday unable to post bond while waiting for an April 11 preliminary hearing.

