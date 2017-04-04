Police searching for missing 12-year-old child from Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday in west Columbus.

According to Columbus police, Isaiah Thomas, 12, was last seen in the area of West Broad Street and north Huron Avenue.

Thomas is described as a black male standing five feet tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has black hair with short braids and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue/gray or blue/orange shoes.

Anyone with information on the location of Thomas is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.