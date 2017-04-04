COLUMBUS, OH — Red, White & BOOM!, Central Ohio’s signature fireworks celebration, and Charity Day 5K, a unique fundraising concept for local nonprofits announced today a joint venture to help local charities raise funds.

On Sunday, July 2, 2017 runners and walkers will take to the streets of downtown Columbus, Ohio for the 2nd Annual Charity Day 5K! The run/walk will be the first event of two days of Red, White & BOOM! festivities starting at 5pm followed by an all new post-race party hosted by Red, White & Boom! The parade, street festival, and fireworks take place the following day on July 3rd.

By co-producing the event, Red, White & BOOM! and Charity Day 5K will create a 5K experience unlike any other. With an exciting start and fun post race party, each local nonprofit, no matter how big or small, has a perfect venue to raise money and increase their audience. Participants get an incredible event experience while utilizing areas of downtown Columbus already permitted by Red, White & BOOM!

“The mission of the Charity Day 5K is to combine expenses individual charities incur to organize independent 5Ks. Charities can register with us, raise money, and receive a significantly higher percentage of every entry fee, than they would have organizing events independently,” said Brian Ditty, Executive Director of Charity Day 5K.

“As a nonprofit, Red, White & BOOM! recognizes the financial impact of organizing events. We see this partnership as a wonderful way to give back to our colleagues and the community, by allowing Charity Day 5K to utilize our already closed streets and extend our event into a second day,” said Brandon Crowe, Director of Operations for Red, White & BOOM!

This is a collaborative fundraising effort of charitable organizations running on the same course, while fundraising for their specific charitable organization. The online registration system allows each participant to choose their beneficiary.

For more information, register as a nonprofit or participate visit www.charityday5k.com