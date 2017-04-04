Severe storms & snow possible on the same day!

Columbus (WCMH) – Most of us that have lived in Ohio have experienced this, when we get a few Seasons in the exact same day!

So the set up is a low that is off to our southwest. This low will strengthen over the next 24 hours as it moves closer to our backyard

.

You will notice below, the model showing rain forming to our west during the morning and early afternoon hours tomorrow. Indiana has a similar risk of severe storms tomorrow, with their risk period occurring late afternoon to early evening.

You can see (below) as the low gets closer to our area on Wednesday afternoon, rain and t-storms build just off to our west late afternoon on Wednesday.

You can see our best chances of rain and t-storms comes in later tomorrow into the evening hours. In fact, (in the image below) you can see scattered storms, 2 lines converging in Central Ohio with those streaks of storms wrapping into the low (which I have hidden from the images).

At this point there is still a marginal(north)/slight(central)/enhanced(southwest) risk for severe storms tomorrow night. Main severe risks will be strong damaging winds, large hail, but there is also the possibility of spin up storms producing a tornado.

We may have some strong storms leaking into the early morning hours of Thursday, before turning to general showers on the backside of this low lumbering to the east Thursday. On the backside of this low, temps will be falling during the day on Thursday, and will introduce cold enough air to see snow showers mixing with rain showers to start Thursday evening.

Thursday night temps continue to fall back into the middle to lower 30s, cold enough to support a changeover to all snow overnight.

With a long enough period of snow showers possible overnight tonight, it is possible that we could see minor accumulations (decent accumulations for April) overnight Thursday night into Friday morning

Overall, this will change but here is a look at our latest model run snowfall totals through mid-day Friday:

At this point the models continue to bring in more snowfall late Thursday into Friday morning. First off we will continue to assess the severe threat for Wednesday late. But we will closely be watching the Thursday night/Friday AM snowfall as well.

Remember, this time of the year, we get more than 12 hours of strong sunlight. Also, by the time temps fall Thursday night, temps will have been above freezing for almost 2 straight weeks, with several times in the 70s.

Bottom line, whatever snow we do get, will be slushy, and will not stick around long, so enjoy it, but just be safe!

If you ever have questions about severe, or winter weather, or anything else, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave