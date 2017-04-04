State of the State precedes Kasich book on political unity

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) – Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich prepared to deliver his State of the State speech Tuesday, just weeks before the expected release of a new book reflecting on his experiences in the contentious 2016 presidential election.

It’s been clear since Kasich left the race last year that national political unity remains his focus. That could affect what he has to say Tuesday at Sandusky’s State Theatre.

Past governors have used their speeches to reveal or defend their budgets, but Kasich’s budget was introduced nearly two months ago. As he addresses the crowd of state legislators and other leaders, he is likely to return to frequent themes, such as his interest in reducing Ohio’s income tax and building the state’s economy by embracing technological advances.

Kasich’s book, “Two Paths,” expands on a campaign speech in which he warned against “vicious” campaign tactics as undignified and playing on hate and fear. He says Americans need to find common ground to tackle society’s big challenges.

Members of Kasich’s cabinet fanned out across the Lake Erie city, about 120 miles north of Columbus (193 kilometers), for events throughout the day Tuesday. It’s the sixth consecutive time the two-term governor has taken the annual assessment of Ohio’s situation outside the Statehouse in Columbus, beginning with Steubenville in 2012. Other cities have included Lima, Wilmington, Medina and Marietta.

Kasich was the only Republican presidential contender last year to never support the eventual winner, President Donald Trump. He has met with the new president since he’s taken office and traveled to Washington, D.C., to work with fellow Republicans in Congress on policy ideas, especially for a national health care solution.

Ohio was among states led by Republicans that expanded Medicaid, as allowed under the Affordable Care Act, known commonly as “Obamacare.” Kasich has advocated with Trump for states to maintain flexibility to operate the program, even if congressional Republicans repeal and replace the law.