The Latest: 4 subways stations closed after bomb threat

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) – The Latest on the deadly subway bombing in St. Petersburg (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Four subway station in St. Petersburg are now closed following a bomb threat, the day after a bomb killed 14 people and wounded dozens.

The Sennaya Square station in the city center was cordoned off on Tuesday, and commuters were told via a PA announcement that three more stations have also been closed down.

A bomb went off on a subway train under Russia’s second-largest city on Monday. A second device was found and deactivated.

___

12:15 p.m.

The driver of the St. Petersburg subway train hit by a bomb appeared in front of reporters on Tuesday looking tired but not visibly shaken by the events of the previous day.

Alexander Kavernin, 50, who has worked on the subway for 14 years said he heard the sound of a blast while his train was running, called security and carried on to the station as the emergency instructions prescribe.

“I had no time to think about fear at that moment,” he said.

The decision to keep moving was praised by authorities as aiding evacuation efforts and reducing the danger to passengers who would have had to walk along the electrified tracks.

Oleg Alexeyev, 53, who trains sniffer dogs for the police, went to the Technological Institute station Tuesday morning to lay flowers in the memory of those who died nearby.

“I traveled on the same route this morning just to see how it felt and think about life. You begin to feel the thin line about life and death,” he said.

The explosion occurred in midafternoon as the train traveled between stations on one of the city’s north-south lines.

___

12:05 p.m.

Russian emergency officials say they have closed a subway station in St. Petersburg following a bomb threat.

The press office of the local emergency situations ministry said on Tuesday they received a call about a bomb at the Sennaya Square station.

An explosion on a moving train near the same station killed 14 people on Monday and wounded dozens.

Fire engines and ambulances were seen parked on the square outside the security cordon on Sennaya Tuesday morning.

___

11:20 a.m.

Russia’s health minister has raised the death toll from Monday’s blast on the St. Petersburg subway to 14.

Veronika Skvortsova said in a televised briefing on Tuesday that 11 people died on the spot, one died in an ambulance and two at the hospital. Forty-nine people are still hospitalized, Skvortsova said.

An unidentified explosive device went off in a subway train under Russia’s second-largest city while President Vladimir Putin was visiting the city. A second bomb was found and deactivated. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

___

9:30 a.m.

The intelligence agency in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan says the man behind Monday’s deadly bombing on the St. Petersburg subway is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.

A bomb blast tore through a subway train under Russia’s second-largest city on Monday, killing 11 people and wounding more than 40. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came while President Vladimir Putin was visiting the city, his hometown.

Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement on Tuesday that the man behind the bombing is a Kyrgyz-born Russian national. The intelligence agency said it is cooperating with Russian authorities to help the investigation.

It is unclear whether the attack was a suicide bombing or whether the bomber got away.