ORANGE CITY, FL (WESH) — A man arrested on suspicion of theft is back behind bars after escaping from Florida’s Orange City Police Department through the ceiling.

Police said Michael Caruso, 31, asked to use the men’s room at the station, locked himself in and then made a hole in the ceiling. He was then able to get into the attic where he removed the attic fan and climbed out.

Police said he ran to a nearby home and started begging for a ride away from the police.

“Apparently there’s somebody in our garage that’s running from the police,” the 911 caller said.

The homeowner grabbed a gun and ordered Caruso to the ground, but police said he ran to another house where a homeowner pushed him away.

Officers and a police K9 caught up with him and re-arrested him. A judge then ordered Caruso held without bond.