Three suspects in custody after south Columbus SWAT situation

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus SWAT officers responded to the 200 block of Reeb Avenue after a breaking and entering call early Tuesday morning.

Police officers say a woman returned home to find three men in her home. She called the police and got out of the house.

When uniformed officers arrived on scene, the men refused to exit and SWAT officers were called in to assist.

Officers on scene confirmed that after an “overwhelming show of force,” the men surrendered and they now have all three suspects in custody.

The burglary unit is investigating the incident. SWAT officers have cleared the scene.